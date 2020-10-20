The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $142.83. 207,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,193. The stock has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

