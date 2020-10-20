The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $61,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.