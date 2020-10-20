Theratechnologies’ (THTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mackie

Mackie restated their buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Mackie currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

THTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.15.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.46. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

