Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.74 on Tuesday, hitting $466.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,585. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $473.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

