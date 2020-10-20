TheStreet Upgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to “B-“

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

