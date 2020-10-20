ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €4.51 ($5.30) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.84. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

