thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.85. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.43.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

