Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Topcon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Topcon has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Topcon had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $227.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Topcon (TOPCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.