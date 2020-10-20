Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.