Trellus Management Company LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 3.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after purchasing an additional 182,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $242.52. 11,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

