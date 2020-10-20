Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,681. The company has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rowe raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

