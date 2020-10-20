Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 200 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Trellus Management Company LLC lowered its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 129.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alteryx by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alteryx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $184,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,182 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,420. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.60. 3,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,803. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average is $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

