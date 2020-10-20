Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRIL. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.55.

TRIL stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,550,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

