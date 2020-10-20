Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trinseo from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

TSE stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

