UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

