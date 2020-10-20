UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised UFP Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,253. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

