Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.