Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Invests $271,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after buying an additional 612,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after buying an additional 567,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.