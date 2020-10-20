Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,055,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.