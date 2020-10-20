Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

T stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

