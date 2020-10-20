United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.73.

UAL opened at $35.50 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

