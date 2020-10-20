United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 388,078 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 120.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.76. 33,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

