United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of UTHR opened at $116.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.74. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

