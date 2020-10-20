ValuEngine Downgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Sell

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.77. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $5,212,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 140,423 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

