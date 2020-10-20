ValuEngine Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.46.

AMCX opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 57.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

