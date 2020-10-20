ValuEngine Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

