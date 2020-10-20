Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. 20,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

