Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Trimmed by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after buying an additional 731,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,416,000.

VYM opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09.

