Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

