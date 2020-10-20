Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 91,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.10. 20,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.