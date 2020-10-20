Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

