Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after buying an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,861,000 after buying an additional 369,065 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,357. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.