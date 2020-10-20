Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking wateVeolia r and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

