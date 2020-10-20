Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRA. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of VRA opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

