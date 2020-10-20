Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $209.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

VRSK traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $189.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

