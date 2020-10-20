Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Visa by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 299,941 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.