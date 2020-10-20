Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 21,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,652. Vistra has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vistra by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vistra by 336.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Vistra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.