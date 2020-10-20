Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after purchasing an additional 574,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,406,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,247 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

