Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

