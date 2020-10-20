Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

