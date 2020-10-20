Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.95 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

