Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €88.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.45 ($79.36).

KGX opened at €77.90 ($91.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €74.70 and a 200-day moving average of €59.91. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

