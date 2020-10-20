Wedbush Increases Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $50.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.45.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.82. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.