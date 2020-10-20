Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

10/15/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $594.00 to $602.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $661.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $690.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

10/14/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $700.00.

10/9/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $686.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $665.00.

9/30/2020 – BlackRock was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $654.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $576.00.

BLK traded up $7.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.07. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.88 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

