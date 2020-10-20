Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

10/20/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $1,286.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist. They now have a $1,580.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $1,460.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,282.00.

9/28/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/15/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,358.00 to $1,580.00.

9/3/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $1,514.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,450.00.

9/2/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00.

9/1/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/25/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $14.41 on Tuesday, reaching $1,350.00. 3,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,082.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.83, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

