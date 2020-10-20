WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,509,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 1,152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.2 days.

OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

