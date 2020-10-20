Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $52.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.98.

PINS opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,639.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,630,609 shares of company stock worth $173,086,369 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

