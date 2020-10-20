Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

WABC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of WABC opened at $54.52 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

