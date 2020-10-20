Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 138 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

