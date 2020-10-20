Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,860 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,105 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

